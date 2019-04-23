× Life on the Loop celebrates life along the Albemarle Sound

HERTFORD, N.C. – If you’ve thought about visiting the area around North Carolina’s Albemarle Sound, but haven’t done it, now is your chance.

The cities and towns along the sound are coming together this Spring for “Life on the Loop”; a first-time celebration promoting the area and its Spring-time events.

Albemarle Loop, an organization tasked with promoting the sound, its towns and marinas to boaters, is behind the effort.

Among the highlighted areas are Edenton, Hertford, Plymouth, Elizabeth City and Manteo.

Events include an oyster roast and boat and art exhibit at the Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on April 26, the Bluegrass Island Festival in Manteo in May and the Black Bear Festival in Plymouth in June.

An ongoing Pub Trawl is highlighting area pubs and restaurants, allowing visitors to vote on their favorite.

