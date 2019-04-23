Getting ready for summer with IKEA outdoor ideas on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - IKEA is the largest home furnishings retailer in the world and just recently had their grand opening of their Hampton Roads location in Norfolk. Michelle Stephenson from IKEA joins us to talk about some outdoor living ideas with an IKEA twist.

Learn more about the New Norfolk store at www.ikea-usa.com/norfolk.

A Perfect Day at the Beach

Whether your out on the ocean or swimming in the bay, IKEA has the perfect products to help keep you cool and comfortable like the convenient pop-up shelter and adjustable umbrella.

Beach day product suggestions:

SOMMARVIND pop-up sun/wind shelter

RAMSÖ umbrella, adjustable green

HAMO reclining chair, red

BUNSO child chair, yellow

SOMMAR rug

FISKO umbrella base

SOLVINDEN LED solar-powered lamp, outdoor, globe multicolor

SOMMAR 2019 beach towel, white, multicolor

An Outdoor Living Room

Bring the comfort of your living room outside with fun patio seating and lighting that will make your space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Living room product suggestions:

BRUSEN sofa, outdoor, red

SOMMAR cushion cover

KROKUSILILJA cushion, blue, green

FEJKA artificial potted plant, indoor/outdoor, Coneflowers red

SOMMAR 2019 plant pot, indoor/outdoor, yellow

SOLVIDEN LED solar-powered floor lamp, outdoor, spotted red

Comfortable Outdoor Eating Area

Perfect for picnics and cookouts on warm summer nights, an outdoor eating area is a great way to combine nature with comfort during meals.

Outdoor eating product suggestions:

TÄRNÖ table and two chairs

KUDDARNA chair pad, outdoor, beige

FÄRGRIK plate

POKAL glass, pink

SOMMAR 2019 bottle with stopper, clear glass, patterned

