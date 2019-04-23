Getting ready for summer with IKEA outdoor ideas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - IKEA is the largest home furnishings retailer in the world and just recently had their grand opening of their Hampton Roads location in Norfolk. Michelle Stephenson from IKEA joins us to talk about some outdoor living ideas with an IKEA twist.
Learn more about the New Norfolk store at www.ikea-usa.com/norfolk.
A Perfect Day at the Beach
Whether your out on the ocean or swimming in the bay, IKEA has the perfect products to help keep you cool and comfortable like the convenient pop-up shelter and adjustable umbrella.
Beach day product suggestions:
SOMMARVIND pop-up sun/wind shelter
RAMSÖ umbrella, adjustable green
HAMO reclining chair, red
BUNSO child chair, yellow
SOMMAR rug
FISKO umbrella base
SOLVINDEN LED solar-powered lamp, outdoor, globe multicolor
SOMMAR 2019 beach towel, white, multicolor
An Outdoor Living Room
Bring the comfort of your living room outside with fun patio seating and lighting that will make your space perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Living room product suggestions:
BRUSEN sofa, outdoor, red
SOMMAR cushion cover
KROKUSILILJA cushion, blue, green
FEJKA artificial potted plant, indoor/outdoor, Coneflowers red
SOMMAR 2019 plant pot, indoor/outdoor, yellow
SOLVIDEN LED solar-powered floor lamp, outdoor, spotted red
Comfortable Outdoor Eating Area
Perfect for picnics and cookouts on warm summer nights, an outdoor eating area is a great way to combine nature with comfort during meals.
Outdoor eating product suggestions:
TÄRNÖ table and two chairs
KUDDARNA chair pad, outdoor, beige
FÄRGRIK plate
POKAL glass, pink
SOMMAR 2019 bottle with stopper, clear glass, patterned
