Elizabeth City Police searching for 3 teens who robbed victim at gunpoint

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police say three teens robbed someone at gunpoint Tuesday, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Around 12:13 p.m., police responded to a call for an armed robbery in the 300 block of Bell Street. It was reported that three black teens between the ages of 14 and 15 approached the victim and demanded all of his money.

The victim described one of the suspects as being tall and of a light-skinned complexion. He said this teen was wearing a red shirt and jeans and was possibly in possession of a firearm.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery.

This is an active investigation, and authorities are asking anyone who has information to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Download the News 3 app for updates.