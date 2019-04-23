Deer injured after jumping through glass window and into Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Not something you expect to see first thing in the morning on your way into work, but was the reality for a group of employees setting up a new retail store in the Lynnhaven Mall; a deer jumping through their storefront window.

Scotty Watson, the store manager for Allstar Sports, said they watched a baby deer run full speed through the parking lot and throw itself into a store window, smashing the glass and entering the store.

Watson said the deer trailed blood throughout the store and was eventually chased outside and taken into the control of the Virginia Beach police and Animal Control.

News 3 reached out after the incident Monday morning and the Virginia Beach Animal Control office responded saying, “this morning a call for service did come around 0742 hours for a deer that had jumped through a window of the suite next to the DSW, no business name on the store.”

Animal Control Officers along with Police Officers and staff were able to get the deer outside of the store. Due to the deer’s injuries, he was humanely euthanized.