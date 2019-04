VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A child is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach on Saturday, April 20.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department say the child was struck in the 700 block of Little Neck Road. They added that the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is not facing charges at this time.

No further information was given out by officials.

