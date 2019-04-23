Chicago fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia task force officials arrested a fugitive out of Chicago on Tuesday who’s wanted for a 2017 murder and a robbery.

The Norfolk fugitive task force, Virginia Beach fugitive task force, Virginia Beach SWAT and United States Marshal’s service assisted in arresting Queon Smith at a McDonald’s near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Smith has been on the run since June of 2017. He had an outstanding warrant for a robbery issued on June 2, 2017, out of Des Plaines, Illinois and one for murder, issued on August 31, 2017, out of Chicago.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.