Chesapeake Police need help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake need help from the community to identify a suspect wanted in connection to two 7-Eleven robberies in their city.

The first robbery happened on April 12th at the 7-Eleven on Western Branch Blvd. near College Dr.

Police say the suspect was armed with a gun, told the employee to give him money and then took off.

The second robbery happened two days later and about a mile away at another 7-Eleven on Western Branch Blvd.

In both cases, the suspect was wearing a royal blue, hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts with a red stripe down the side. In the second robbery, he was wearing red sneakers.

Police in Suffolk are also searching for a suspect with the same description in connection to a robbery at 7-Eleven in their city on April 15th.

