Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Correspondent Jessica Noll and Martha Burton from Petersburg Area Regional Tourism share all the latest details on the Riverfest 2019 "Find LOVE on the Appomattox River Trail."

Riverfest is Saturday, April 27th followed the next day by the Concert of LOVE on the Appomattox at Weston Plantation. It's all part if the 50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia which lasts until June 8th.

Presented by

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

(804) 861-1666

www.petersburgarea.org