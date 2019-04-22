Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Loudoun Co. man

LOUDOUN Co., Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a Loudoun County man who went missing Monday afternoon.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 87-year-old Albert Vandegriek, who was last seen at 2 p.m. at Providence Village Drive in Sterling, Virginia.

Albert Vandegriek

He is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger.

Vandegriek is described as a white man who is 6’2″ tall, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and gray pants.

State Police say Vandegriek is driving a white 2004 Subaru station wagon with Virginia registration ZJ-2363.

Anyone who has seen Vandegriek or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at (703) 777-1021.

