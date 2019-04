Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk to Julie Foster from Skin Renaissance Clinic about the latest trend in medical aesthetics: Platelet Rich Plasma or PRP.

She discusses how PRP is used to treat skin and hair and how anyone can utilize this pure and simple science to to improve their overall look.

