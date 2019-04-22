Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct security drills April 24-25

NORFOLK, Va. – If you notice warning alarms coming from Norfolk Naval Shipyard this week there is no need to panic.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard said security drills will be conducted this week.

All of the drills will be done between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., on April 24 and 25. The drills will be at NNSY (main site), harbor area, Scott Center Annex and St. Juliens Creek Annex.

Expect to hear Giant Voice and warning alarms during the events. Commands, buildings, or personnel in an affected training area may be required to shelter or evacuate.

NNSY said all personnel should cooperate with Security personnel and plan accordingly.