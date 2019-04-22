Nauticus announces Battleship Wisconsin 75th anniversary events

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus has released the schedule for Battleship Wisconsin’s 75th anniversary events.

The Battleship Wisconsin is celebrating 75 years in 2019 with “Their Stories. Our History. A Year-Long Celebration,” a series of engaging events that pay tribute to the brave men who served aboard her.

The events are designed to celebrate the ships history.

The Battleship Wisconsin was the largest and last battleship built by the U.S. Navy. The Wisconsin has six battle stars for service in WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Persian Gulf War, and was home to nearly 3,000 men at one point.

Since arriving in Norfolk in 2000, the Battleship has become an iconic part of the city’s landscape.

“The Battleship Wisconsin is a national treasure,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “It’s Nauticus’ extraordinary privilege to be the steward of the ship, but it belongs to the great country for which it served for so many years.”

The following are the anniversary events that will take place in the upcoming months. Unless noted, all the events are included in regular Nauticus admission.

May 11 : 6th Annual Frisky on the WISKY. This popular event on the ship’s fantail benefits Sail Nauticus Academy, an after school program for under served youth run by Sail Nauticus. Tastings from local restaurants, live music and specialty drinks. Details are at this link.

: 6th Annual Frisky on the WISKY. This popular event on the ship’s fantail benefits Sail Nauticus Academy, an after school program for under served youth run by Sail Nauticus. Tastings from local restaurants, live music and specialty drinks. Details are at this link. May 18 & 19 : 75th Anniversary Celebration and Grand Opening of New Spaces. The ship’s medical area, laundry, Chief’s mess and famous “Broadway” sections are among the areas that will open to the public for the first time—doubling the explorable space on the Battleship. An official line-cutting is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Enjoy free refreshments, hands on crafts, live entertainment a sneak peek at Hurrah Player’s Dames at Sea, plus, meet Wisconsin veterans who served aboard the ship. Daily admission is only $7.50

: 75th Anniversary Celebration and Grand Opening of New Spaces. The ship’s medical area, laundry, Chief’s mess and famous “Broadway” sections are among the areas that will open to the public for the first time—doubling the explorable space on the Battleship. An official line-cutting is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Enjoy free refreshments, hands on crafts, live entertainment a sneak peek at Hurrah Player’s Dames at Sea, plus, meet Wisconsin veterans who served aboard the ship. Daily admission is only $7.50 June 7-9 : Harborfest Celebration. The Wisconsin will be spotlighted during America’s largest and longest-running, free maritime festival.

: Harborfest Celebration. The Wisconsin will be spotlighted during America’s largest and longest-running, free maritime festival. July 19-21 & July 26-28 : Dames at Sea. The Hurrah Players will present Dames at Sea, a 40s-style musical, on the ship’s fantail. To purchase tickets, click here.

: Dames at Sea. The Hurrah Players will present Dames at Sea, a 40s-style musical, on the ship’s fantail. To purchase tickets, click here. September 7: Steel Beach Barbecue Classic. This one-of-a-kind event will feature tastings from local barbecue restaurants, craft beer/wine, live music and entertainment. Proceeds support the Wisconsin’s ongoing restoration, preservation and educational programs. Tickets go on sale June 1 at this link.

For more information, click here, or call (757) 664-1000.