× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine and the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and warming up… We will see a mix of clouds today as an area of low pressure pushes off of the Mid-Atlantic coast. Expect more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry today. Temperatures will max out near 70 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Skies will continue to clear out tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday may be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light winds and temperatures warming to near 80. Highs will return to near 80 on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a slim chance for a shower.

Rain chances will go up for the end of the work week. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers late on Thursday and into Friday. The front will also drop temperatures back down to the 70s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 22nd

1984 Heavy Rain: 1.60″ Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.