Man shot while in his Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Saturday.

Around 4 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about shots fired near the area of Clay Street and East Mercury Boulevard.

Then they got a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

Police said that victim is currently in stable condition and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police said 18-year-old male victim was inside his residence when an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots towards the residence. The man was struck several times as a result of the gunfire. There were no additional injuries reported as a result of this incident, according to police.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tips at P3Tips.com.