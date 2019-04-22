Man shot in lower body in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Turnpike Road and Dixie Avenue Monday night.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the lower body. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

