Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed Doughnuts back for one week

Lemon Glaze is returning to Krispy Kreme for just one week in preparation for the summer!

Starting Monday, April 22 through Sunday, April 28, you can pick up some Lemon Glazed Doughnuts at any participating location.

According to the Krispy Kreme website, locations in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach will all be offering the limited time treat.

“Lemon Glazed Doughnuts feature the perfect pairing of zesty fresh lemon and Krispy Kreme’s delicious Original Glaze,” says their website.

Then starting Monday, May 6, the summertime fruit flavor exploration really takes off with the introduction of the Fruit-Inspired Collection featuring three, all-new fruit flavored doughnuts.

