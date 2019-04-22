Kids at Chesapeake preschool celebrate Earth Day by turning trash into treasure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – They’re turning trash into treasure this Earth Day!

Through the school’s character development program, the kids at Primrose School at Cahoon Commons celebrated the holiday Monday while learning about conservation and ways to protect the planet.

They were given blank recyclable material – such as cardboard boxes shaped like castles and pirate ships – sensory boards of plastic, bubble wrap and paper towel rolls and used their art supplies to create beautiful masterpieces.

The school is also collecting old markers, glue sticks, crayons and scraps of paper all week to turn in to be recycled into more art supplies for the community. They also partnered with Kroger in Chesapeake by decorating bags with Earth Day messages, which were delivered for packing groceries.

Primrose School encouraged the students to work together to help protect the earth and show it some love because like the Lorax says, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”