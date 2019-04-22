First Warning Traffic – Road, Bridge and Lane Closure Rundown For The Week

BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 3:00 PM
VIRGINIA BEACH: Traffic Signal Work on Witchduck Road to Begin Monday the 22nd
The work will consist of the installation of traffic signal mast arms and adjusting temporary traffic signals for upcoming traffic shifts. Lane closures will be necessary as well as temporary traffic stoppages at the following intersections:
° Witchduck Road and the I-264 westbound off-ramp;
° Witchduck Road and the I-264 westbound on-ramp; and
° Witchduck Road and Cleveland Street.
Crews will be working from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. each day.
I-264 EAST COLLECTOR-DISTRIBUTOR ROAD TO CLOSE NIGHTLY
Detour at 64/264 Interchange will allow crews to set girders for new I-64 west ramp
The outside lanes of I-264 east, also known as the I-264 east collector-distributor road (CD road), are scheduled to close nightly at the I-64 interchange beginning at 10 p.m. the nights of April 23, 24 and 25.
- Tuesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 25: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ending Friday a.m.)
To bypass the closure, signs will detour traffic from the CD road to I-64 east and the Indian River Road exit. Vehicles will be directed back to I-64 west from Indian River Road and to the exit for I-264 east and Newtown Road.
Please note:
- Drivers will still be able to access Exit 15 for Newtown Road using this detour.
- Motorists traveling I-264 east toward Virginia Beach who are not destined for the Newtown Road exit are urged to remain on the I-264 east mainline lanes (inside set) to avoid the detour on the CD road.
- Exit 284B from I-64 east will also be closed during this operation. Traffic for that exit will also be detoured to Indian River Road.
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS April 21-27
**VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel from noon Friday, April 19 until noon Tuesday, April 23. **
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
- Alternating single-lane closures north:
- April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures south:
- April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
- Alternating single-lane closures:
- Eastbound April 23-25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64:
- Single-lane closure westbound April 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
- Overnight alternating double-lane closures possible on I-64 west and east:
- April 22-26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., between exit 242 (Route 199) and exit 243 (Route 143/Busch Gardens)
- Daytime single-lane closures possible on I-64, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., between exit 247 (Lee Hall) and exit 242 (Route 199) as follows. One lane will remain open to traffic at all times:
- Westbound April 22-23
- Eastbound April 22-26
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, April 22-26, starting as early as 7 p.m. at the following ramps: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A)
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B)
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A)
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B)
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247)
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) April 23-25, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and April 26, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Temporary stoppages possible April 23-26 between midnight and 5 a.m.
I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge:
- I-64 alternating single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Greenbrier Parkway:
- April 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- April 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
64 Express Lanes:
- The 64 Express Lanes will be closed April 23-24, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m and April 25, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
I-64:
- The off-ramp from I-64 west to George Washington Highway south (exit 296-B) in Chesapeake, April 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east in Hampton continues until summer 2019 for bridge repair work. Starting the week of April 22, a full westbound closure will be in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here.
64/264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Full closure of I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside lanes) between Military Highway and Newtown Road. Detour at I-64/264 interchange to Indian River Road. Mainline I-264 east will remain open. (See the full release here.):
- April 23-25, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels
for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).