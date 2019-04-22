First Warning Traffic – Road, Bridge and Lane Closure Rundown For The Week

Tuesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 25: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ending Friday a.m.) The outside lanes of I-264 east, also known as the I-264 east collector-distributor road (CD road), are scheduled to close nightly at the I-64 interchange beginning at 10 p.m. the nights of April 23, 24 and 25. To bypass the closure, signs will detour traffic from the CD road to I-64 east and the Indian River Road exit. Vehicles will be directed back to I-64 west from Indian River Road and to the exit for I-264 east and Newtown Road. Please note: Drivers will still be able to access Exit 15 for Newtown Road using this detour.

Motorists traveling I-264 east toward Virginia Beach who are not destined for the Newtown Road exit are urged to remain on the I-264 east mainline lanes (inside set) to avoid the detour on the CD road.

Exit 284B from I-64 east will also be closed during this operation. Traffic for that exit will also be detoured to Indian River Road. – HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS April 21-27 **VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel from noon Friday, April 19 until noon Tuesday, April 23. ** Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664: Alternating single-lane closures north:

April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures south:

April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64: Alternating single-lane closures:

Eastbound April 23-25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound April 23-25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. High Rise Bridge, I-64: Single-lane closure westbound April 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County Overnight alternating double-lane closures possible on I-64 west and east:

April 22-26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., between exit 242 (Route 199) and exit 243 (Route 143/Busch Gardens)

Daytime single-lane closures possible on I-64, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., between exit 247 (Lee Hall) and exit 242 (Route 199) as follows. One lane will remain open to traffic at all times:

Westbound April 22-23

Eastbound April 22-26

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, April 22-26, starting as early as 7 p.m. at the following ramps: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A)

I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B)

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A)

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B)

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247)

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) April 23-25, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and April 26, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Temporary stoppages possible April 23-26 between midnight and 5 a.m. I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge: I-64 alternating single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Greenbrier Parkway:

April 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 26 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 64 Express Lanes: The 64 Express Lanes will be closed April 23-24, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m and April 25, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. I-64: The off-ramp from I-64 west to George Washington Highway south (exit 296-B) in Chesapeake, April 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east in Hampton continues until summer 2019 for bridge repair work. Starting the week of April 22, a full westbound closure will be in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here. 64/264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Full closure of I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside lanes) between Military Highway and Newtown Road. Detour at I-64/264 interchange to Indian River Road. Mainline I-264 east will remain open. (See the full release here.):

April 23-25, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).