First Warning Forecast: Summer, then showers

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a pleasant Monday with near normal temperatures, a warming trend begins as we transition to Tuesday.

Highs will be some 10 degrees warmer and above normal and in the 80s! Sky coverage will be mostly sunny, and with light winds, spending some time outside should be on your to do list!

Highs will return to near 80 on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated chance of showers and storms.

Rain chances will go up for the end of the work week. We`re tracking a cold front that will bring showers late Thursday and into Friday.

Showers and storms will be widespread so your rain gear will be a necessity! The quick moving cold front will move out to see by the upcoming weekend and leave cooler but pleasant conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny and highs will be near normal and in the low to mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 22nd

1984 Heavy Rain: 1.60″ Richmond

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker