Chesapeake Police investigating after suspicious car attempts to lure children with candy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake police were called to a Great Bridge neighborhood on Easter Sunday after a disturbing call from a parent.

According to a family member, two children were in a home’s front lawn on Briarfield Drive when a burgundy car stopped. The family member tells News 3 the two people inside the car offered the children candy.

Before the children went to the car, their parents who were standing in the driveway watching, approached and the car drove off.

The parents were able to get pictures of the car. After calling police and reporting the situation, they posted the pictures on social media to warn others in the area. In less than 24-hours, the post has been shared nearly 10,000 times.

Neighbors say they are shocked to hear about the encounter.

“That scares me. I am praying that police will catch them or something because that’s scary,” said Connie Bowe. “Scary not just for my boys, but everybody in the neighborhood.”

Chesapeake police say they are investigating the situation. If you recognize the car or have any information about the people involved that could help police, call the Crime Line or submit a tip by downloading the P3 app.