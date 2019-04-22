Chesapeake native Kyle Butler propels Radford to winning weekend

RADFORD, Va. – It was a weekend to remember for Radford second baseman Kyle Butler. The Chesapeake native hit .611 (11-for-18) in four games, helping lead the Highlanders to a 3-and-1 week.

In a three-game sweep over Longwood, Butler, a Western Branch High School grad, hit 10-for-15, including a perfect 5-for-5 game with three RBIs. On the season, Butler is hitting .296, with 21 RBIs and four home runs.

The Highlanders are 20-and-19 overall on the season, and currently sit in third place in the Big South standings.