Arrest made in Hampton shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested 65-year-old Anthony Leon Bernard in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

At around 2:13 p.m., officials received a call in regards to a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara Careplex Hospital.

The victim, a 43-year-old Hampton man, remains hospitalized and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The motive and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Bernard of Hampton has been charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Cocaine, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Narcotics.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.