Act 3 podcast: ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere and summer movies

Summer movie season is fast approaching, with the release of “Avengers: Endgame” signaling that we are in blockbuster season. Steven and Chandler run down their most anticipated movies for summer 2019 so you know what to be on the look out for.

Plus, we’ve got news! Moviepass struggles and Will Smith reacts to all the backlash surrounding the Genie footage. And if that’s not enough, the guys have their (spoiler-free) reactions to the “Game of Thrones” premiere!

Act 1: News

–01:00 – Star Wars Celebration Panels (The Mandalorian & The Clone Wars)

–08:45 – John Cena in talks to join Suicide Squad Sequel

–12:40 – MoviePass loses 90% of subscribers

–15:45 – Will Call: Will Smith’s reaction to Genie controversy

Act Two: What We’re Watching

–21:30 – Corrections to last week’s show

–23:50 – Chandler: Shazam

–29:50 – Steven: Game Of Thrones Premiere

36:45 – Act Three: Most Anticipated Summer Films

