HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This month Virginia Musical Theatre is bringing "Sister Act," to the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach, featuring local and regional performers and award-winning actress Felicia Curry.

Director Gary John LaRosa shares some details about the show and we also get a preview of one of the featured songs, "I Could Be That Guy" performed by Jaimar Brown.

For more information go to vmtheatre.org and to purchase tickets visit sandlercenter.org.