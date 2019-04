Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a heart-breaking encounter with a woman in need, Dr. Charlene Rainey-Bell decided to start the organization Her Padded Truth to provide feminine hygiene products to women and girls who are homeless or living in impoverished conditions.

Today she joins us to tell her story and raise awareness about homeless women in Hampton Roads who go without the proper hygiene products.

For more information on how you can help visit www.herpaddedtruth.org.