YORK COUNTY, Va. – York County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning around 10:00 a.m.

According to officials, dispatch received a call for a stabbing in the 6000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

During a fight between two men, one was stabbed and transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and say there is a suspect. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.