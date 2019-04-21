Newport News shooting leaves 2 people injured

Posted 6:37 am, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, April 21, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting in the 12600 block of McManus Boulevard Saturday night.

The call for the incident came in around 10:58 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The teen’s condition is unknown, but the man’s injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

Investigation showed that an event was taking place in the 12600 block of McManus Boulevard. At some point during the event, a shooting occurred.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 37.134439 by -76.506701.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.