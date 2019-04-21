Native Plant Sale at the Virginia Living Museum in April

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum will be celebrating Earth Day with a Native Plant Sale!

The Museum populated native plants will be sold at the Spring Native Plant Sale held for two weekends, April 27-28 and May 4-5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A preview of the Spring sale will be held for Museum members only on Thursday, April 25 from 4 p.m – 6 p.m.

You may choose from an array of native plants, selected from a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens.

The plants for sale are nursery propagated at the Virginia Living Museum and plants include options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds, and other wildlife to your yard.

Museum horticulture staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the wildlife benefits of native plants and help with any particular gardening situations.

For a complete list of plants for sale, click here. Admission is free to the Spring Native Plant Sale and will be held rain or shine.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258 A. For more information, click here, or call (757)-595-1900.