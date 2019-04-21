Many Hampton Roads cities make list of top 25 safest cities in Virginia

SafeHome.org released a study on the 25 Safest Cities in Virginia by using 2018 FBI data from 13,366 law enforcement agencies of cities with a population of at least 21,000.

Out of the 25, the ‘7 cities’ made the list:

#7 Virginia Beach

#12 Chesapeake

#13 Suffolk

#16 Newport News

#17 Hampton

#22 Norfolk

#25 Portsmouth

The rankings were based on relevant categories of FBI data including population, property crimes, violent crime trend, violent crimes, citizen to officer ratio and property crime trend.

The top five safest cities in Virginia are Leesburg, Fairfax City, Manassas, Alexandria, Salem.

According to the study, Virginia is one of highest earning states in the nation, with a gross domestic product of $452 billion. There are many counties that are in top 100 wealthiest counties in the country, and a ratio of 6.64% of millionaires per capita, making it the seventh state with the most millionaires.

To read more about the methodology of this study, click here.