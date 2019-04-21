Man left with life-threatening injuries after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect in an early-Sunday morning shooting that left a man injured.

According to police, the call came in at 4:26 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Shell Road and Seminole Road. When officers arrived at the scene, dispatch received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara CarePlex.

One man is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

There is currently no suspect information, and the motive and circumstance in this incident remain under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.