× First Warning Forecast: Decreasing clouds and highs in the low 70s

Mostly cloudy overnight. A couple spotty showers possible, especially for the Albemarle. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

The beginning of the work week is looking mostly dry. Again, keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower thanks to that stubborn area of low pressure. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry weather will continue into Tuesday with above-normal temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Unsettled weather moves in by midweek. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another 20 percent chance on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Better chance for wet weather to end the work week. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s. Right now, looking at a 50/50 shot for showers and possible storms.

As of now, the weekend is looking dry with highs in the low 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

