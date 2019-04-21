Coast Guard searching for boater missing out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who was last seen aboard his sailboat Saturday.

Paul Youngk, 63, disappeared while boating on the Elizabeth River near Front Street in Norfolk. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, and was wearing blue jeans, a black coat and a green shirt.

Marine Police were contacted at 8 a.m. to assist in the search efforts. The sailboat was found and was reportedly taking on water, but has now sunk.

Police are treating this as an active rescue, and the Norfolk Police Dive Team is checking to see if Youngk is still with the boat.

Anyone with information on Youngk’s whereabouts is asked to call (757) 638-6638.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.