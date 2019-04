CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk Fire Departments responded to a fire at Indian River Residential Care Sunday.

According to Chesapeake Fire, the fire started on the exterior of the residential care facility, which is located in the 1000 block of Justis Street. Crews were called to the scene at 12:03 p.m.

Fire extension to the interior was quickly extinguished by the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported.