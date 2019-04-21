3 adults, 2 children displaced after early-morning house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5000 block of Orcutt Avenue early Sunday morning.

Dispatch received a call for the fire at 12:59 a.m. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the front of a one-story house.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes. The department said in a 1:13 a.m. tweet that the fire was under control, but foreground operations were still being completed.

According to the department, the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupants, three adults and two children.

