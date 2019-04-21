2-vehicle crash with entrapment leaves 2 people injured in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Providence Road, near the entrance to the Fairfield Shopping Center, Saturday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, fire, police and emergency medical services responded at 8:48 p.m. to the crash. Once Engine 10 arrived on scene, a request was made to upgrade the crash to an entrapment response.

Two patients were taken to the hospital for undetermined injuries.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.

