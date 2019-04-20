WATCH: Chesapeake’s Mike Scott nails game-winning shot against Nets

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – It was a battle of former UVA teammates down the stretch in Game Four of the first round NBA Playoffs matchup between the 76ers and Nets.

Down one, Joe Harris gave Brooklyn the lead with 25 seconds remaining on a contested layup. Seconds later, Mike Scott responded with a three to put the 76ers up 110-108.

That was the eventual game-winner, as Philadelphia would win 112-108. Scott finished with eight points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes of play. The 76ers now lead the series three games to one, and are on win away from winning the series.