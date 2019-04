VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are searching for a man who stole money from an unlocked motor vehicle.

The crime happened March 29 at approximately 12:49 p.m. in the 4800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The man was caught on surveillance camera. Photos show him appearing to pose for the camera.

If you or someone you know has information on who this man is, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.