The Locker Room Show | April 19

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch highlights a pair of Hokies hoping to improve their NBA prospects at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Ahmed Hill & Justin Robinson have made themselves some money in front of hundreds of NBA and pro scouts.

In the second portion of the show, next week's NFL Draft takes center stage, and Old Dominion hopes to have a first - a Monarch drafted. Oshane Ximines and Jonathan Duhart talk about the anxiousness of waiting to find out their next destination.