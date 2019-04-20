Tornado Watch for most of our region – click for list of warnings

The Locker Room Show | April 19

Posted 12:24 am, April 20, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch highlights a pair of Hokies hoping to improve their NBA prospects at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Ahmed Hill & Justin Robinson have made themselves some money in front of hundreds of NBA and pro scouts.

Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates a basket against the Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the second portion of the show, next week's NFL Draft takes center stage, and Old Dominion hopes to have a first - a Monarch drafted. Oshane Ximines and Jonathan Duhart talk about the anxiousness of waiting to find out their next destination.

