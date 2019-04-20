Suffolk Police investigating commercial armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a suspect in an early-Saturday morning commercial armed robbery.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 1:01 a.m. for a robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

When police arrived, they learned that a black male entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the drawstring pulled tight to cover his face, jeans and sneakers.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.