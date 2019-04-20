× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers continue to move out this morning

Showers and possible storms overnight as a strong cold front moves across the area. Expect heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the low 60s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Some showers to start the day Saturday. Conditions will improve as the day progresses. It will still be breezy with winds out of the SSW at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

The dry weather will carry into the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will also start warming up again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will continue into Tuesday with above-normal temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Rain chances will increase by midweek. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for some afternoon showers Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Showers are possible Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s. Better chance for rain to end the work week. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

