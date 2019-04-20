Police hope mystery letter can solve 45-year-old cold case of Texas teen’s murder

Police are hoping an anonymous letter can help solve the 45-year-old cold case murder of a teenage girl in Texas.

In 1974, Carla Walker was a 17-year-old junior in the Fort Worth suburb of Benbrook when she and her high school sweetheart, Rodney McCoy, were attacked in his car in a parking lot. Walker was abducted from the car, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

McCoy then went to her parents’ home, blood flowing from his head, screaming “They’ve got her, they’ve got her,” the Walker family told the paper.

Three days later, her body was found dumped near a lake.

That same year, Fort Worth police said, someone sent a letter to a detective indicating they might know who was responsible for her murder. The Fort Worth Police Department posted that letter on social media Friday and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“(Redacted) Kill Carla Walker in Benbrook … P.S. It is hard to say but it is true,” the letter said.

“Sign 10100” was written both before and after the postscript.

The detective working on the case received the letter, but died before sharing it, according to the paper. It wasn’t released until Friday, more than four decades after it was sent.

Police said they believe the author of the letter could be a witness.

“It is the hope of the Fort Worth Police Department that this person will provide valuable information that may bring peace and closure to Carla’s family after 45 long years.”

Anyone who knows anything about the letter is encouraged to call (817) 392-4307.