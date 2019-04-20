ODU’s Oshane Ximines is staying “relaxed” ahead of upcoming NFL Draft

NORFOLK, Va. - With just five days remaining before the NFL Draft, Old Dominion's Oshane Ximines has already made his final pitches to NFL teams that are thinking about drafting him.

Saturday night at the Norfolk Tides game, Ximines made sure his first pitch was on point. The Tides hosted him for their ODU Night, where he also signed autographs for a long line of fans.

As you can imagine, being so close to a life-altering moment is at the forefront of his mind. "I think about the draft every minute of every day," Ximines said.

"Half the time I just have to be like Shane just relax man, we've been working our whole life for this. I'm going to be on a whole new football team come August, and I'm going to be in a camp."

Most mock drafts from draft scouting websites have projected Ximines to be selected anywhere from the second round to the fourth.

"I'm just going to let everything happen, so when I step on the field for whichever team I'm going to give my all so thats whats most important to me."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

