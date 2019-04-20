× First Warning Forecast: Much quieter today with highs near 70

Much quieter today with some lingering showers possible through early afternoon, especially along the OBX. Conditions will improve as the day progresses and the area of low pressure moves away. Expect mostly cloudy skies for a big chunk of the day. It will still be breezy with winds out of the SSW at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking mainly dry with more clouds than sun. It will be cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated afternoon shower.

The beginning of the work week is looking dry. Temperatures will also start warming up again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will continue into Tuesday with above-normal temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Rain chances will increase by midweek as unsettled weather moves in. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for some afternoon showers Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Showers are possible Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s. Better chance for rain to end the work week. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. The models are in disagreement with rain chances at this point, but we will continue to monitor the situation.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

