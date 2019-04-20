Convicted felon sentenced after stealing four firearms from Elizabeth City home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A convicted felon was sentenced to six years in prison after stealing four firearms from a home.

28-year-old Earl Wallace Jeffers III of Elizabeth City pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms.

On January 30, 2018, an Elizabeth City resident reported to the Elizabeth City Police Department that a breaking and entering had occurred at his home with several items missing, including four firearms.

The next day, January 31, another Elizabeth City resident contacted police regarding three firearms that he purchased from Jeffers to inquire if they had been stolen.

Police confirmed that the three firearms were those stolen from the homeowner the day before. The fourth firearm was never recovered. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured Jeffers in the vicinity of the residence before, during, and after the breaking and entering.

Jeffers is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.