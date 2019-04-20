5 teens, 4 adults arrested after guns, drugs recovered by Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Nine people were arrested after the Newport News Police Department responded to a complaint Thursday.

Dispatch received a call at 3:55 p.m. for a juvenile complaint, and responded to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue. When they arrived, officers spoke with the complainant, who said drug and gun activity was taking place in the 600 block of 16th Street.

Officers went to the address on 16th Street and immediately detected an odor of marijuana from inside an apartment. The officers made contact with several subjects inside the residence, and recovered marijuana while inside.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers recovered suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, six firearms, digital scales and packaging materials.

The adults who were arrested are:

Jayvold Royal, 19 (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Rachel Worrell, 22 (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Alisha Kirby, 25 (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Rakawn Turner, 23 (Summons for Possession of Marijuana)

Five juvenile males between the ages of 15 and 17 were also arrested and charged with PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs.

“More guns and drugs taken out of the hands of criminals,” the Newport News Police Department said in a tweet. “Great job to the South Precinct Officers and Organized Crime Division Detectives! 6 guns, marijuana and cocaine seized resulting in 9 persons arrested.”