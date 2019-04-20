11 tornadoes touched down in Virginia & part of N.C., National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service confirmed that 11 tornadoes touched down in Virginia and one part of North Carolina during the severe storms on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service’s office in Wakefield, those 11 include: Emporia, Greensville County, Isle of Wight County, and Sussex County.

The other tornadoes confirmed across the states are: Northampton County, N.C., Louisa County, Prince George County, Franklin County, Bedford County and Fairfax County.

The National Weather Service of Wakefield also says they’re in the process of surveying the region for any signs of possible tornadoes.

Below are New 3 viewer photos of parts of the storm and damages they saw.

