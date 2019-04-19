What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of April 21st

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of April 21st

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

SUPERGIRL

“Crime and Punishment” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

WILLIE GARSON GUEST STARS — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Stryker’s Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex. At the prison, Supergirl tries to befriend a nosy prisoner, Steve (guest star Willie Garson), who may have insight into what Lex was doing, but he and all of the prisoners regard her as a traitor to the country and refuse to talk to her. Lena realizes Lex left behind clues for her and deciphering them could be the key to his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) encourages James (Mehcad Brooks) to talk to someone about his PTSD, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces off against Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) after he storms the DEO and acquires some powerful weapons to hunt Supergirl. Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Lindsay Sturman & Aadrita Mukerji (#418). Original airdate 4/21/2019.

CHARMED

“The Replacement” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

REVELATIONS — When Harry (Rupert Evans) mysteriously disappears, a substitute Whitelighter, Tessa (guest star Chloe Bridges), surprises the sisters. With Galvin’s (Ser’Darius Blain) return imminent, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) knows she must tell him her decision about her demon side. Niko (Ellen Tamaki) is curious when she sees that the Sarcana has cleared out and calls Mel (Melonie Diaz) for clarity, but when Mel arrives she is alarmed at what she discovers. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is trying to figure out how she can pay for college and turns to Macy for guidance. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Marcos Luevanos & Zoe Marshall (#118). Original airdate 4/21/2019

MONDAY, APRIL 22

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

YOUR PERSONAL HELL — With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell). Brandon Routh also stars. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles (#412). Original airdate 4/22/2019.

ARROW

“Spartan” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

ERNIE HUDSON (“GHOSTBUSTERS”) GUEST STARS — After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback for Team Arrow, Diggle (David Ramsey) reluctantly reaches out to a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency (guest star Ernie Hudson) for help, despite unresolved tension from their past. Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) discovers a piece of information that he believes will turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle. Alena (guest star Kacey Rohl) returns with an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#719). Original airdate 4/22/2019.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

THE FLASH

“Snow Pack” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ICICLE RETURNS — When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands. Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#519). Original airdate 4/23/2019.

SEASON FINALE

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Recovering the Satellites” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

UNDOING THE PAST — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the 4th alien. Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor. Kyle (Michael Trevino) spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father’s death. And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future. Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi also star. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie (#113). Original airdate 4/23/2019.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

JELLYBEAN GOES MISSING — When Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a major discovery about Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) past. Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#319). Original airdate 4/24/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Six” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

A SPECIAL UNICORN – With everything that has been going on, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) reluctantly agrees to let Rogelio (Jaime Camil) throw her a big 30th birthday party. Jane’s mentor gives her some important advice that may help her start writing again. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) thinks she and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) are finally in a good place, until she realizes that JR might see things differently. Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Joni Lefkowitz & Madeline Hendricks (#505). Original airdate 4/24/2019.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

SEASON FINALE

SUPERNATURAL

“Moriah”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON A SHOCKING SEASON FINALE – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1420). Original airdate 4/25/2019.

IN THE DARK

“The Graduate” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

IT’S GRADUATION DAY AT GUIDING HOPE — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) discovers she may not have known Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) as well as she thought she did. Meanwhile, it’s puppy graduation day at Guiding Hope, and one of the foster’s is having a hard time letting go. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Morgan Krantz and Keston John also star. Patricia Cardoso directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#104). Original airdate 4/25/2019.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

DYNASTY

“Life is a Masquerade Party” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14) (HDTV)

BEHIND THE MASK – Romantic issues surface between Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (guest star Adam Huber) when she uses a public misconception to try and boost pre-sales of his soon to be released book. Meanwhile, when Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) plans a masquerade ball to roll out his new identity as a single man, Adam uses it as an opportunity to unveil the “new” Alexis to the family. Grant Show, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. The episode was written by Josh Reims and Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Jeff Byrd (#218). Original airdate 4/26/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Lance Bass” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE IS IN SYNC WITH COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY LANCE BASS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#207). Original airdate 10/1/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 7” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ALL NIGHT LONG — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#608). Original airdate 8/6/2018.