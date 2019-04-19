Target recalling wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

Target is recalling its Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the vehicles were sold both individually and in an 8-pack assortment, and included a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi and digger.

Item numbers included in the recall include:

Caboose: Item no. 89304, DPCI (model number) 234-18-0100, UPC 765940893043

Santa in sleigh: Item no. 89297, DPCI (model number) 234-18-0100, UPC 765940892978

Ice cream truck: Item no. 89298, DPCI (model number) 234-18-0100, UPC 765940892985

Train: Item no. 89301, DPCI (model number) 234-18-01000, UPC 765940893012

Police car: Item no. 89303, DPCI (model number) 234-18-01000, UPC 765940893036

Fire truck: Item no. 89302, DPCI (model number) 234-18-01000, UPC 765940893029

Taxi: Item no. 89300, DPCI (model number) 234-18-01000, UPC 765940893005

Digger: Item no. 89299, DPCI (model number) 234-18-01000, UPC 765940892992

Toy vehicles 8-pack assortment: No item number, DPCI (model number) 234-20-0189, UPC 765940893159

The CPSC said that consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children. Toys can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported, but four instances of the wheels detaching have been reported.

The vehicles were sold between October 2018 through November 2018 at Target stores nationwide. They were also available on Target’s website.