New restaurant in Chesapeake hiring 180 positions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A new restaurant in the Hampton Roads area has brought 180 new jobs!

Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for all full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants.

The restaurant is located at 1725 Debaun Avenue and will open for business on June 24.

The 8,400 square-foot casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and ‘more TVs than tables’.

The restaurants menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, never frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye.

The Chesapeake location is the 26th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features an authentic garage bar with working garage doors. The first Bubba’s 33, which opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was recognized as Best New Restaurant and Best Sports Restaurant by the Fayetteville Observer.

The new restaurant will employ a staff of 180. Those interested in employment can stop by the hiring trailer located in the parking lot of the restaurant Monday through Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The restaurant will be open for dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and is open for lunch and dinner Friday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.