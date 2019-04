Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer-songwriter Maurice Dickson joins us all the way from Northern Ireland to perform his original song, "Friend of Mine" and the well-known Irish poem put to music, "On Raglan Road."

You can catch Maurice live at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach on Saturday, April 20th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thez.org.